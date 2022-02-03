Police search for missing teen in Chambersburg

Kevin Eric Paul Jr. was last seen at his home Monday at 10:30 p.m., police say. Investigators believe he ran away from his home.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen in Franklin County.

Kevin Eric Paul Jr. was last seen at his Chambersburg home Monday at 10:30 p.m., according to Chambersburg Borough Police.

Police believe he has run away from home.

Paul is described as a juvenile white male, approximately five feet, seven inches tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue joggers, a green tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt and gray Champion sneakers.