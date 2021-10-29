Former ER nurse at Cumberland County hospital ordered to pay woman $90,000 in damages for filming her in secret while she was a patient

Michael Bragg, 41, is currently in Franklin County prison awaiting trial for more than 400 charges relating to filming patients without their consent.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Franklin County resident and former Cumberland County emergency room nurse has been ordered to pay $90,000 in damages to one of the hundreds of former patients he is accused of secretly filming while they were naked and incapacitated.

Michael Bragg, 41, of Chambersburg, was charged in 2019 after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office determined he secretly filmed 206 patients in the emergency room at UPMC Carlisle, where he was previously employed.

Bragg was also charged in 2019 with possessing and disseminating child pornography by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose investigators allegedly discovered 18 child porn files, and “manufactured” child porn videos showing “neighborhood children” using the restroom, according to the criminal complaint.

One picture discovered showed Bragg touching a young girl’s genitals, the complaint stated at the time.

Further investigation later uncovered the illicit video images allegedly taken by Bragg while working in the emergency room at UPMC Carlisle. He was later charged with numerous other offenses relating to those images, including 171 counts of invasion of privacy, and 201 counts of interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or oral communication.

Bragg was also charged with sexually assaulting a female patient while she was nude and intubated and touching the breasts of another female victim while both were patients in the ER.

Bragg remains in Franklin County Prison, awaiting trial for the more than 400 charges against him.

U.S. Middle District Senior Judge Yvette Kane this week ordered him to pay a $90,000 damage award to one of the patients he's accused of secretly filming.

The woman filed a federal lawsuit against Bragg in January, but he did not respond to it.

Kane's ordered Bragg to pay the victim $30,000 for "past noneconomic damages" including pain and suffering, embarrassment, humiliation and the loss of ability to enjoy the pleasures of life.