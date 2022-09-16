Sen. Mastriano hosts rally with keynote speaker Donald Trump Jr.

The rally comes a day before rival candidate Josh Shapiro campaigns in Central Pa.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — With just a handful of weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, candidates are taking big strides to get to voters.

Hundreds gathered at The Orchard Restaurant in Chambersburg, as Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano hosted a rally and dinner fundraiser. The state senator spoke confidently to the crowd.

“We’re gonna pull together here," Mastriano said. "We're gonna show up in overwhelming numbers here, and take our state back on November 8."

The senator touched on important issues, including those he aims to tackle early if elected.

“Day one, we're gonna protect schools," Mastriano said in reference to his position on transgender individuals using the bathroom they identify with. "One of the first initiatives last year, and you'll see it in the general assembly, is voter ID."

Former President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was the Keynote speaker at Friday's event. He emphasized the importance of the governor's race.

"You've seen how important the governorships are," Trump Jr. said. "You've seen how much of a disaster it can be."

Trump Jr.'s appearance follows a visit from the former president, who joined Mastriano at a rally in northeast Pa. a few weeks back.

Several others spoke, including local Republican State House members, including the GOP candidate for Lt. Governor Carrie DelRosso.

Many in attendance rallied around the gubernatorial candidate.

“I think his values, everything that he stands for, they are just what this country needs now," Chambersburg resident Wanda Jones said.

Others came to hear what the speakers had to say.

"It's amazing, that's why I came," Truck Driver Justin Stine said. "Trump Jr.’s message was to a tee.”

As the race heats up, both gubernatorial candidates make a push as rival candidate Josh Shapiro visits Chambersburg tomorrow.

“Better to hear both sides of the story instead of just hearing one side," Stine said. "Be open-minded.”