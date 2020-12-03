Man facing charges after a DUI crash that kills woman in Chambersburg

Ramiro Federico Medoza-Sales, 25, is facing murder, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and aggravated assault by vehicle, among other related charges.

A man is facing charges after a DUI crash that killed a woman.

On March 7 at 2:20 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2004 Honda in the area of the 400 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg for driving without headlights.

After initiating a traffic stop, police said the Honda began to flee.

As the vehicle pursuit reached a high rate of speed, police called off the chase.

Several minutes later, police located the vehicle on East McKinley Street at South Coldbrook Ave.

Authorities say that the vehicle had left the roadway and crashed into the coroner of a building.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from multiple injuries in the back set of the vehicle. They were flown to a hospital for treatment.

60-year-old Evelyn Falcon was found deceased after being ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Police say Mendoza-Sales fled from the vehicle on foot.

A K9 was used to track Mendoza-Sales to a neighboring property.

It was found that he suffered injuries to his legs, and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, police determined that the Honda was traveling at about 60 mph at the point of the crash.

Mendoza-Sales was found to be under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances.

On March 11, police took Mendoza-Sales into custody.