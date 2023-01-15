Man dies at hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Police say the victim had to be freed from his vehicle before he was flown to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old Chambersburg man died at York Hospital after a 2-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

State police say Yogesh Padalia was driving north on Molly Pitcher Highway when he drove into the southbound lane and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Padalia's vehicle struck the oncoming vehicle head-on.

