Man accused of stalking women, exposing himself in Shippensburg

Kenneth Grant allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of two women and followed numerous others over a three-week span, Shippensburg Police say.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Police arrested a 22-year-old Carlisle man accused of exposing himself and masturbating in front of multiple women over a three-week span.

Kenneth Grant is charged with multiple counts of stalking and indecent exposure and other summary violations, police say.

According to police, over the past three weeks Grant has approached several adult women in Shippensburg, allegedly following them as they were walking, biking, or jogging outside.

On two occasions, police say, Grant exposed his penis and masturbated in front of the women in public.