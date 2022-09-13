Police seek tips to help solve 2016 cold-case homicide in Franklin County

Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead of a gunshot wound in his driveway on the morning of April 14, 2016. Police have not yet identified a suspect in his murder.

State Police are continuing to investigate a cold-case homicide out of a Franklin County man, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead in the driveway outside of his Fannett Township home on the morning of April 14, 2016, State Police say. He died of a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police believe he encountered someone while in his driveway sometime over the previous night.

No suspect has been identified in more than six years since Johnson's death, but police are continuing their efforts to bring his killer to justice.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.