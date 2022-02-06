Police are investigating woman's death in Franklin County

Kyline Avey, 41, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday. Derrick Avey, the suspect in the case, died in a police-involved shooting in Virginia.

NEWBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Franklin County.

Kyline C. Avey, 41, of Newburg, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday in a wooded area behind her home on the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road, police say.

She had not been seen or heard from for several days, according to police.

Authorities dispatched to check on her welfare were unable to make contact with her, and due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, a search of the property was conducted, police say.

Through investigation, police identified Derrick Glen Avey, 42, as a suspect in the case. Investigators learned that Derrick Avey had died in an officer-involved shooting in Prince George County, Virginia, on Wednesday, before Kyline Avey's body had been discovered.

Virginia State Police are still investigating Derrick Avey's death, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

An autopsy for Kyline Avey has been scheduled for Friday, and the investigation into her death is ongoing, according to police.