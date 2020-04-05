Juvenile runaway reported missing in Chambersburg

Allan Dominguez left his house on Sunday and did not return, according to the police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A juvenile runaway was reported missing in Chambersburg on Monday.

Officials say he was last spotted riding a bike in the borough on Sunday.

Dominguez is described as a Hispanic white male, 5 foot 7 inches with black hair and dark brown eyes, according to officials.

Police say he often wears a pink colored jacket with white and black camouflage-patterned sleeves and blue jeans.