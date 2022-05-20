x
Franklin County

Police are searching for missing Waynesboro teen

J'Shawn Darnell Drayton, 14, may have run away from his home on Frick Avenue and could be in the Salisbury, MD area, police say. He hasn't been seen since May 14.
Credit: Waynesboro Police

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Franklin County teen whom they believe may be a runaway.

J'Shawn Darnell Drayton, 14, of Waynesboro, was last seen by his guardian at his home on Frick Avenue on the evening of May 14.

Drayton may be in the Salisbury, Maryland area, according to Waynesboro Police.

He is described as a Black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 197 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waynesboro Police at (717) 762-2131.

