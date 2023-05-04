x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Police: Maryland man raped 10-year-old child multiple times

Jose Manueal Lopez, 35, of Hagerstown, was charged in April after a two-year investigation. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, Chambersburg Police said.
Credit: Chambersburg Police
Jose Manueal Lopez

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police have charged a 35-year-old Maryland man with the rape of a child in 2019.

Jose Manueal Lopez, of Hagerstown, was charged with two felony counts of rape of a child following a police investigation of allegations brought by a 12-year-old victim, who reported the alleged sexual assaults to authorities in June of 2021.

The victim said Lopez raped her multiple times when she was "10 or 11 years old," according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim detailed two times where Lopez raped her, according to police. One alleged sexual assault occurred in the victim's bedroom, the second in the living room of her home while her mother was at work, according to police.

The victim's mother confirmed some of the details of the victim's allegations in an interview with investigators, according to the complaint.

Police filed charges against Lopez on April 25. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Chambersburg Police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Mother accused of withholding daughters for 3 years has preliminary hearing postponed

Before You Leave, Check This Out