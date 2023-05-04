Police: Maryland man raped 10-year-old child multiple times

Jose Manueal Lopez, 35, of Hagerstown, was charged in April after a two-year investigation. He was taken into custody on Tuesday, Chambersburg Police said.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police have charged a 35-year-old Maryland man with the rape of a child in 2019.

Jose Manueal Lopez, of Hagerstown, was charged with two felony counts of rape of a child following a police investigation of allegations brought by a 12-year-old victim, who reported the alleged sexual assaults to authorities in June of 2021.

The victim said Lopez raped her multiple times when she was "10 or 11 years old," according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim detailed two times where Lopez raped her, according to police. One alleged sexual assault occurred in the victim's bedroom, the second in the living room of her home while her mother was at work, according to police.

The victim's mother confirmed some of the details of the victim's allegations in an interview with investigators, according to the complaint.