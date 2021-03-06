x
Police: Be on lookout for South Carolina kidnapping suspect who may be in Chambersburg area

Hakeem Britt is accused of taking his 5-year-old daughter, Daneisha, from her home in Dorchester County, SC without permission, police say.
Credit: Chambersburg Police
Hakeem Britt

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a South Carolina man accused of kidnapping his five-year-old daughter.

Hakeem Britt is accused of taking his daughter, Deneisha, from her home in Dorchester County, SC without permission, police say. He is wanted for kidnapping, according to police.

Britt reportedly has ties with people in the Chambersburg area, police say, so investigators in Dorchester County contacted them to be on the lookout. 

Anyone who may have seen Britt or his daughter is asked to contact Chambersburg Police or call 911.

