Police: Be on lookout for South Carolina kidnapping suspect who may be in Chambersburg area

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a South Carolina man accused of kidnapping his five-year-old daughter.

Hakeem Britt is accused of taking his daughter, Deneisha, from her home in Dorchester County, SC without permission, police say. He is wanted for kidnapping, according to police.

Britt reportedly has ties with people in the Chambersburg area, police say, so investigators in Dorchester County contacted them to be on the lookout.