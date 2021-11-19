Franklin County woman dies in York Hospital two weeks after multi-vehicle crash

Barbara Batzel, 77, of Fayetteville, died of injuries sustained the crash. She was flown to York Hospital from Chambersburg Memorial Hospital.

Barbara Batzel, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday in York Hospital, two weeks after being airlifted there from Chambersburg Hospital after the Nov. 2 crash, Gay said Friday.

Batzel was the driver of a vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East in Franklin County.

Gay determined that Batzel died of multiple blunt force trauma. Her manner of death was ruled accidental, Gay said.