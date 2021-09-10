Franklin County will conduct mosquito spraying campaign at several locations next week

High populations of adult mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus have been detected in the affected areas, according to the county.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2019.

Residential and recreational areas in and around several Franklin County townships and communities will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes next week, county officials said Friday.

The spraying will begin around sunset on the evenings of Sept. 13, 14 and 15, the county said.

Areas expected to be sprayed include:

Hafer Road, Luther Drive Smoketown Road and Scotland Road in Greene Township

Edenville Road, Johnson Road, Lawyers Road and Nottingham Drive in Hamilton Township

Norland Avenue, 5th Avenue, North Penn Hall Drive, U.S. Route 30, U.S. Route 11, Cleveland Avenue and East McKinley Street in Chambersburg Borough

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray operation. If this operation is cancelled, it will be rescheduled for Sept. 16, the county added.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting this truck-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation. Franklin County’s Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Control Specialist will be on site for the application.

The product used will be Deltagard, applied at a rate of 0.75 oz/ac. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes, the county said.

To date, Franklin County said it has had 14 West Nile Virus-positive mosquito pools in 2021. These positive samples were collected in the following townships and boroughs:

Chambersburg Borough (six)

Hamilton Township (three)

Greene Township (three)

Guilford Township (two)

"Due to recent heavy rainfalls that have created mosquito larvae habitats, mosquito populations have a high likelihood of flourishing in the next few weeks," the county said. "When this anticipated increase in mosquito population is mixed with evidence of West Nile Virus, the rate of positive West Nile Virus mosquitoes will most likely climb, continuing into the fall until the first frost.

"Now more than ever, Franklin County residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing or implementing some form of repellent, including wearing long sleeves and pants when outside."

Additionally, the county said, residents and homeowners should be vigilant of standing water, including artificial containers holding water such as buckets, clogged gutters or tarps.