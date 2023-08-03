Franklin County man dies six days after motorcycle crash

Jerry Johnson, 68, reportedly crashed his motorcycle on July 26 and, despite life-saving measures, died six days later at WellSpan York Hospital.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man was pronounced dead Monday, Aug. 1 following a motorcycle crash.

According to the Franklin County Coroner's Office, Jerry Johnson, 68, was traveling southbound on his motorcycle near 2345 Path Valley Road in Metal Township on Wednesday, July 26 when he traveled off the right shoulder and struck a rock.

The motorcycle and Johnson reportedly became airborne and landed along the shoulder of Path Valley Road.

Johnson was found and 911 was called. He was then air-lifted to WellSpan York Hospital with life-threatening.

Johnson spent the next six days there, where he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 1.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet while driving.