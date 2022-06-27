Franklin County will conduct spraying operations to control mosquitoes in Greene Township

The spraying will be conducted in several recreational and residential areas around the township on June 29, county officials said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from June 20.

Franklin County will conduct spraying for adult mosquito control in and around Greene Township on Wednesday, county officials announced.

The spraying will be conducted in residential and recreational areas including: Frecon Road, Mickey Inn Lane, Mickey Inn Road, Sycamore Grove Road, Creekside Drive, Star Avenue, Monroe Drive, Tyler Driver, Cornerstone Road and Roosevelt Drive in Greene Township.

High populations of adult nuisance mosquitoes have been detected in these areas, county officials said. These roads are listed for residents’ reference; other roads and areas in close proximity may also be sprayed.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray operation. If this operation is canceled, it will be rescheduled for June 30.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting this truck-mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operation. Franklin County’s Mosquito and Tick Borne Disease Control Specialist will be on site for the application.

Franklin County’s business license is BU 13939, and the product used will be PermaSease 4-4 applied at a rate of 1.25 oz/ac. This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes, county officials said.

Franklin County residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing or implementing some form of repellent, including wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

Additionally, residents and homeowners should be vigilant of standing water, including artificial containers holding water such as buckets, clogged gutters, tarps or old tires. Something as small as a soda bottle cap filled with water can breed mosquitoes.