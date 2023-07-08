Franklin Co. helps fundraise for officers shot in June attack

The St. Thomas Fire Dept. hosted a spaghetti dinner and silent auction, with all proceeds going to the families of Trooper Jaqcues Rougeau Jr. and LT. James Wagner.

ST THOMAS, Pa. — The St. Thomas community stands by its hometown heroes, with banners all over the village.

On Sunday, first responders like Fire Chief Thomas Bigler supported heroes they only know through a headline.

"I just felt it was something that we needed to do to help support the families of the troopers that were shot," Bigler said.

The department hosted a spaghetti dinner and silent auction, raising money for State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. and Lieutenant James Wagner’s families. Rougeau was killed and Wagner was wounded following an attack on the Barracks in Juniata County in June.

"Even though a lot of us didn't know the trooper, it still affects all of us," Retired PA State Police Corporal Robert Marshall said.

Marshall was one of the many people who found their way to the fire fall Sunday. The former Corporal spent more than two decades with state police and lost many fellow law enforcement officers during his career.

"Every time one of these happens, it's just unbelievable," he said. "And we all feel it.”

Marshall's son followed in his father's footsteps, and is currently serving as a state trooper. He says he

"I never want to see the day when a couple troopers roll up to my house, and I'll figure the worst has happened," Marshall said. "I hope it never does. I hope this doesn't happen again to another one of my brothers. "

Other retired troopers say the fundraiser gave them a feeling of joy.

"It's nice to see that the community is making an effort to show their support," retired PA State Police Corporal Ron Amon said.

"This incident occurred a little distance from here, but it's nice to see that you know, this Fire Company is taking it upon themselves to get involved," retired State Trooper Jim Mathers said.

Neither Trooper Rogue or Lt. Wagner have direct ties to St. Thomas. The community simply stepped up out of a sense of duty.

"We're all public servants," Bigler said. "We're all out here to help people."