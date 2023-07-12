Franklin County District Attorney Matthew Fogal announces he will not seek re-election, citing county's partisan political divide

After initially claiming he'd run again in January, Fogal said he can see "no viable path" to re-election as an independent after leaving the GOP in 2020.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — After 14 years of service as Franklin County's top prosecutor, District Attorney Matthew D. Fogal announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election, claiming "there is no viable path" to re-election for him in the county at this time.

Fogal, who had previously announced plans to run again in January, said his lack of "partisan party affiliation" and his status as an independent made it impossible to win re-election, and that he "(could not) in good conscience ask my friends and neighbors to support me with their signature on nominating papers, and certainly not their subsequent commitment of time, money, or spirit."

Fogal left the Republican party and registered as an independent in 2020, after drawing criticism from the county's GOP leaders at the time for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In his initial re-election announcement in January, Fogal criticized the partisan divide, claiming "reckless party leaders demand that the 'other side' must be despised" and that "this chaos is causing harm to our communities and our society, and cannot be sustained."

Fogal's full statement regarding his decision not to seek re-election, issued on Wednesday, appears below.

"After very thoughtful and deliberate consideration, I have determined that I will not seek another term as District Attorney of Franklin County, PA. Because I am “independent” and without any partisan political party affiliation, there is simply no viable path to re-election in Franklin County at this time. And as such, I cannot in good conscience ask my friends and neighbors to support me with their signature on nominating papers, and certainly not their subsequent commitment of time, money or spirit.

"Fortunately, I have a number of opportunities to continue my professional career, and I look forward to selecting the best path in the coming months.

"It has been my privilege and honor to be the caretaker of this public office. I was taught long ago that a prosecutor must always do the right thing, for the right reasons, no matter what, and that is how I have endeavored to serve to all of the people of this county. To the judges who appointed me to be District Attorney back in 2009, I hope I have honored your decision."

Born and raised in Chambersburg, Fogal is a Shippensburg University graduate who earned his law degree from the Dickinson School of Law. He has served as a prosecutor in Franklin County since 2002, and was appointed Chief Deputy District Attorney four years later.