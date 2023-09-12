Motorcyclist killed in early-morning Franklin County crash

According to State Police, one motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries after an early morning crash on Tuesday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One man was pronounced dead after an early morning crash in Franklin County on Tuesday.

According to State Police, at 6:11 a.m. a Jeep was beginning to turn south on Roxbury Road after stopping on Lurgan Road in Lurgan Township while a motorcyclist was traveling northbound down Roxbury Road.

The motorcyclist, Nathan Stepler, 30 of Dry Run, began to use his brakes, which caused the bike to lose control, police stated.

Stepler, who was wearing protective gear, was then launched off of the motorcycle, striking the Jeep.