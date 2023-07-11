x
Franklin County

One injured in Franklin County bull attack

One victim was airlifted from the scene of the attack along Hade Road in St. Thomas Township, emergency personnel reported.
Credit: LOCAL 5421 EMT T.Vaughn

ST THOMAS, Pa. — One individual was injured after being attacked by a bull in Franklin County Tuesday morning, according to emergency personnel on the scene.

The attack occurred shortly before 11 a.m. along Hade Road in St. Thomas Township, according to Mercersburg Area Fire Fighters and EMT, which posted about the incident on its Facebook page.

At least one person was airlifted from the scene, according to emergency personnel.

The injured individual was reportedly working on the farm when the attack occurred. 

State Police assisted at the scene, according to a spokesperson.

FOX43 will have more details as they become available.

