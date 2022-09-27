State Police seek help in identifying Franklin County bank robbery suspect

A female suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the bank, located on the 6900 block of Lincoln Way West in Saint Thomas Township on Sept. 19, police say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in Franklin County last week.

The robbery occurred at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 19 at a Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in Saint Thomas Township, police say.

A female suspect entered the bank, handed the teller a black duffel bag, and demanded money, police say.

The suspect allegedly placed her right hand in her right front coat pocket, placed it on the counter and said to the teller, "don't make me use what I have in here," according to police.

The teller complied, placing an undisclosed amount of money in the bag, police say.

The suspect then fled to a nearby blue Jeep Patriot, which had pieces of paper covering the front and rear license plates bearing Maryland registration, according to police. The jeep fled south on Jack Road.

The suspect is described as a woman with black hair, approximately 35-55 years of age, five feet two inches tall, and 140 pounds. She was wearing a blue surgical mask, clear surgical gloves, dark blue cardigan style jacket, lavender undershirt with small horizontal stripes, black pants, a blue top and black sneakers with "S" on the side -- possibly Sketchers.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Hull, PSP, Chambersburg Station, at (717) 264-5161 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.