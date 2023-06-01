Chambersburg man dies in single-vehicle crash near Fayetteville, Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — A Chambersburg man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday morning, according to State Police.
Franklin Cordell, 62, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the 3800 block of Anthony Highway in Guilford Township around 9:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, State Police said.
Cordell was transported by air to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to State Police.
Assisting at the scene were Bumbaugh's Towing, Mont Alto Fire Department and EMS, Fayetteville Fire Department, and WellSpan Air Medical, police said.