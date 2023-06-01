Chambersburg man dies in single-vehicle crash near Fayetteville, Franklin County

Franklin Cordell, 62, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a tree. He succumbed to his injuries at York Hospital, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — A Chambersburg man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday morning, according to State Police.

Franklin Cordell, 62, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the 3800 block of Anthony Highway in Guilford Township around 9:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, State Police said.

Cordell was transported by air to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to State Police.