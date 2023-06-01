x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Chambersburg man dies in single-vehicle crash near Fayetteville, Franklin County

Franklin Cordell, 62, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the roadway and struck a tree. He succumbed to his injuries at York Hospital, police said.
Credit: FOX43

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. — A Chambersburg man died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday morning, according to State Police.

Franklin Cordell, 62, was driving a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck on the 3800 block of Anthony Highway in Guilford Township around 9:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, State Police said.

Cordell was transported by air to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to State Police.

Assisting at the scene were Bumbaugh's Towing, Mont Alto Fire Department and EMS, Fayetteville Fire Department, and WellSpan Air Medical, police said.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

How robots are revolutionizing a Franklin County dairy farm

Before You Leave, Check This Out