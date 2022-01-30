Firefighters safe after being caught in floor collapse while battling fire in Franklin County

According to fire officials, crews were advancing in to the first floor of the building when a "lean-to" collapse of the second-floor happened.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire crew is safe and uninjured after they were caught in a floor collapse while inside a burning building.

According to the Franklin Fire Company, crews were advancing in to the first floor of the building when a "lean-to" collapse of the second-floor happened.

A lean-to collapse is described as the floor or roof supports failing on one side of a structure while the opposite side of the floor is still connected to the wall resulting in a void space.

Luckily, the firefighters were already in the void space when the collapse happened and were all able to escape the building without any injuries.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire on the 100 block of Hilltop Drive in Hamilton Township on Sunday, just after 12 a.m.

Initially, firefighters thought the building was an occupied home but later determined it was a detached garage or shed and no one was inside.

Fire crews were on the scene for three hours.