Woman charged with endangering child welfare failed to return from authorized work release

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Franklin County Adult Probation Department is searching for a woman they say failed to return from her authorized work release.

Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala was serving a sentence for a probation violation after being charged with a felony endangering welfare of children charge in 2020.

She allegedly did not return to the Franklin County Jail from her authorized work release employer in Chambersburg on Dec. 8.