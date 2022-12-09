Woman charged with endangering child welfare failed to return from authorized work release

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Franklin County Adult Probation Department is searching for a woman they say failed to return from her authorized work release.
Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala was serving a sentence for a probation violation after being charged with a felony endangering welfare of children charge in 2020.
She allegedly did not return to the Franklin County Jail from her authorized work release employer in Chambersburg on Dec. 8.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Chambersburg, at 717-264-5161.