Emergency crews respond to Franklin County business for reported entrapment

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a business Monday morning for a reported industrial incident.

According to Chief Dustin Ulrich with the Chambersburg Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 10:52 a.m. to TB Woods, located at 440 Fifth Avenue in the Borough of Chambersburg.

One person was trapped in a piece of conveyor machinery, which reportedly required a long extrication process.

The victim was freed and transported to a specialized trauma center, according to Ulrich.