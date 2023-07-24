x
Franklin County

Emergency crews respond to Franklin County business for reported entrapment

One person was trapped in a piece of conveyor machinery, which reportedly required a long extrication process.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a business Monday morning for a reported industrial incident.

According to Chief Dustin Ulrich with the Chambersburg Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 10:52 a.m. to TB Woods, located at 440 Fifth Avenue in the Borough of Chambersburg. 

One person was trapped in a piece of conveyor machinery, which reportedly required a long extrication process. 

The victim was freed and transported to a specialized trauma center, according to Ulrich. 

All fire departments cleared the scene at 1:41 p.m., Ulrich stated.

