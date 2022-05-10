Franklin County man wanted for attempted homicide arrested in Waynesboro

Denzel Lamar, 26, is accused of stabbing another person in an April 25 incident on Hamilton Avenue, police say.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A Franklin County man wanted for attempted homicide and other charges related to an April 25 stabbing has been captured, according to Waynesboro Police.

Denzel Elijah Lamar, 26, of Waynesboro, was taken into custody on Tuesday, police say. He is accused of stabbing another person during an incident at about 3 a.m. on April 25 on Hamilton Avenue in the borough, according to police.

Lamar is also charged with aggravated assault in the incident, police say.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez, who set bail at $200,000.