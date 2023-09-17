Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County

According to Franklin Fire Company, the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on I-81 South.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with Franklin Fire Company responded to an accident on I-81 South in the area of mile marker 14 just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, Station 4 Volunteers discovered a single tractor-trailer that had crashed into the cable barrier with an occupant still inside.

The occupant was found to be confined inside the cab of the tractor-trailer and was able to be freed without injury.