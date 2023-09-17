Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews with Franklin Fire Company responded to an accident on I-81 South in the area of mile marker 14 just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, Station 4 Volunteers discovered a single tractor-trailer that had crashed into the cable barrier with an occupant still inside.
The occupant was found to be confined inside the cab of the tractor-trailer and was able to be freed without injury.
Franklin County Hazmat 28 was requested to the scene to assist in the cleanup of approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel that leaked from the vehicle.