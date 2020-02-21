Crews on scene of 'potential hazardous materials event' in Franklin County

Waynesboro Police a resident on the 300 block of Ringgold Street reportedly became ill after opening a letter. They are requesting that people avoid the area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police and fire department members are on the scene of a potential hazardous materials event in Waynesboro, the Franklin County borough's police department said Friday.

A resident reported that they became ill after opening a letter at their home, police say.

A Hazardous Material Response Crew has been summoned to the scene, and the incident is under investigation.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.