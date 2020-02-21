x
Crews on scene of 'potential hazardous materials event' in Franklin County

Waynesboro Police a resident on the 300 block of Ringgold Street reportedly became ill after opening a letter. They are requesting that people avoid the area.
Credit: WPMT
Police Tape

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police and fire department members are on the scene of a potential hazardous materials event in Waynesboro, the Franklin County borough's police department said Friday.

A resident reported that they became ill after opening a letter at their home, police say.

A Hazardous Material Response Crew has been summoned to the scene, and the incident is under investigation.

Police are advising people to avoid the area. 

Anyone with information regarding this event is requested to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (717) 762-2131.