Franklin County man will serve 5 years in prison for sending, receiving child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 56-year-old Franklin County man will serve five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to receiving a distributing child pornography, according to acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Craig Killmeyer, of Greencastle, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III, Brandler said in a press release.

Killmeyer, previously of Gettysburg, admitted to receiving and distributing images of child pornography between December 2017 and December 2018, Brandler said. Killmeyer admitted that he used Kik Messenger to send and receive the images, according to Brandler.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli and former Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

