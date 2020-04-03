Convicted sex offender who fled to Canada in 2018 captured, U.S. Marshals say

Juan Carlos Alcantara-Rivas is accused of fleeing from Chambersburg to Canada after removing his electronic monitoring device in June 2018, U.S. Marshals allege.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 36-year-old Chambersburg man convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after being captured in Canada, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Juan Carlos Alcantara-Rivas fled to Canada to avoid prison after cutting off his electronic monitoring system on June 19, 2018, Pane said in a press release. He was awaiting sentencing after being found guilty, but remained free on bail.

Law enforcement attempted to locate Alcantara-Rivas in the Chambersburg area, but were unable to find him.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force pursued leads in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and the Dominican Republic before learning Alcantara-Rivas had fled to Montreal, according to Pane.

On Jan. 23, Canadian police officers arrested Alcantara-Rivas at the request of American authorities, Pane said. He was brought back to the U.S. on Tuesday and arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Clinton County, NY.