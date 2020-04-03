Convicted sex offender who fled to Canada in 2018 captured, U.S. Marshals say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 36-year-old Chambersburg man convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania after being captured in Canada, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.
Juan Carlos Alcantara-Rivas fled to Canada to avoid prison after cutting off his electronic monitoring system on June 19, 2018, Pane said in a press release. He was awaiting sentencing after being found guilty, but remained free on bail.
Law enforcement attempted to locate Alcantara-Rivas in the Chambersburg area, but were unable to find him.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force pursued leads in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and the Dominican Republic before learning Alcantara-Rivas had fled to Montreal, according to Pane.
On Jan. 23, Canadian police officers arrested Alcantara-Rivas at the request of American authorities, Pane said. He was brought back to the U.S. on Tuesday and arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Clinton County, NY.
“It’s important to bring those who are charged with serious sexual offenses to justice,” said Pane. “We owe this to the victims of such crimes. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some measure of comfort to the victim and their family. ”