Chambersburg woman dies in Franklin County crash

Mollie F. Malloy, 56, from Chambersburg, was traveling northbound on Interstate 81 when, for an unknown reason, her car traveled off the highway and crashed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Sunday, April 30.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. along Interstate 81 at mile marker 4.5 Antrim Township in Franklin County.

Mollie F. Malloy, 56, from Chambersburg, was driving a red 2009 Toyota Yaris. She was driving northbound when, for an unknown reason, her car left the road and hit a PennDOT sign off the east side of the road.

Following the initial impact, Malloy's car overturned and rolled an unknown number of times, coming to a final rest on its roof, facing east in the middle of both travel lanes of I-81 N.