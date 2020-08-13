Chambersburg woman charged with making false homicide reports to police

Brandy Karn, 38, allegedly claimed to have knowledge of two separate homicides in a report to police. She later admitted to fabricating the whole story, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 38-year-old Chambersburg woman has been charged after State Police say she falsely claimed to have seen two separate homicides and knew where the bodies had been stored.

Brandy Karn, of the 900 block of Boyer Hill Road in Hamilton Township, contacted Chambersburg Police on June 16 and claimed to have information about two homicides, State Police say.

Karn said she knew the victims' remains had been hidden in Hamilton and Greene townships, and claimed the crimes had been perpetrated by three men, who she identified to police.

Police say they performed an extensive search of the area described by Karn in her report. The search involved several members of State Police, cadaver dogs, and local law enforcement, police say. No sign of human remains were found, according to police.

Karn was then brought to the area and personally directed a second search, which took about 90 minutes, police say.

When no remains were found, Karn was questioned about the validity of her initial statement, and allegedly broke down and admitted she had fabricated the entire story.

She was subsequently charged with four counts of making false reports to law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21.