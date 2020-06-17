Chambersburg woman accused of firing handgun through wall, into neighbor's home

Jessica Stinson is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment, according to Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 21-year-old Chambersburg woman has been charged after allegedly firing a 40-caliber handgun through her kitchen wall into a neighbor's apartment, according to Chambersburg Police.

Jessica Stinson, of the 1000 block of Edgar Avenue, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person, police say.

Police were dispatched to Stinson's building on June 11 at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a firearm discharged indoors.

They discovered Stinson allegedly fired the gun through her kitchen wall. The bullet passed into the neighbor's bathroom wall, police say.