Chambersburg woman accused of firing handgun through wall, into neighbor's home

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 21-year-old Chambersburg woman has been charged after allegedly firing a 40-caliber handgun through her kitchen wall into a neighbor's apartment, according to Chambersburg Police.
Jessica Stinson, of the 1000 block of Edgar Avenue, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person, police say.
Police were dispatched to Stinson's building on June 11 at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a firearm discharged indoors.
They discovered Stinson allegedly fired the gun through her kitchen wall. The bullet passed into the neighbor's bathroom wall, police say.
Stinson was taken into custody at the scene.