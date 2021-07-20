Chambersburg Police will soon be issued body cameras after borough council approves their purchase

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Borough Police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras after the Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to purchase the equipment for every officer in the department.
In partnership with Franklin County and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the Chambersburg Police Department was also awarded a funding grant by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to help purchase the cameras for its officers.
This grant will be used to help offset the cost of the new Body Worn Camera program. The Chambersburg Police Department said it expects to have the program in full operation in the coming months.