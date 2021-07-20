Chambersburg Police will soon be issued body cameras after borough council approves their purchase

The department also received funding from the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency to help offset the cost of the equipment.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Borough Police officers will soon be equipped with body cameras after the Borough Council voted unanimously Monday to purchase the equipment for every officer in the department.

In partnership with Franklin County and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, the Chambersburg Police Department was also awarded a funding grant by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to help purchase the cameras for its officers.