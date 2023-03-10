Unknown man approached children walking to school; police seek help identifying

Two students said a strange man approached them while they were walking to school and told them their mother requested he walk with them.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an unknown man who attempted to walk two children to school.

The students allegedly told police that a strange man approached them while they were walking to school and told them their mother requested he walk with them. Their mother denied this, and said she does not know the man.

The incident occurred on March 8 around 8:40 a.m., police said.

The man pictured below was first seen running east on Lincoln Way East, then south on South Sixth Street, before encountering the children, according to police. He is a person of interest but not necessarily a suspect at this time.