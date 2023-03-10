x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Unknown man approached children walking to school; police seek help identifying

Two students said a strange man approached them while they were walking to school and told them their mother requested he walk with them.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an unknown man who attempted to walk two children to school.

The students allegedly told police that a strange man approached them while they were walking to school and told them their mother requested he walk with them. Their mother denied this, and said she does not know the man.

The incident occurred on March 8 around 8:40 a.m., police said.

The man pictured below was first seen running east on Lincoln Way East, then south on South Sixth Street, before encountering the children, according to police. He is a person of interest but not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

Anyone who knows the person shown in the photo or has any information that could help in this case, is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at (717) 264-4131 or submit a tip on Crimewatch.  

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders

Before You Leave, Check This Out