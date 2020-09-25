Chambersburg Police seek to ID persons of interest in criminal mischief case

Police say the individuals may have information about a broken window at a home on the 700 block of Broad Street on Sept. 12.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Borough Police are seeking help in identifying three persons of interest in a criminal mischief case that occurred in the borough on Sept. 12.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:04 p.m. on the 700 block of Broad Street. The victim reported a front window of their house was broken. Cameras in the vicinity caught three people in the area at the time of the incident.

Police say the individuals are persons of interest in the case, but not necessarily suspects. They might have information relevant to the investigation, police say.