Franklin County

Chambersburg Police searching for missing child

Police describe Annilyn Ealderrama as a 10-year-old girl, 4 feet tall, and weighing approximately 50 pounds.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
Annilyn Ealderrama, age 10.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is currently searching for a missing child.

Annilyn Ealderrama, a 10-year-old girl who is about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, was reported missing the evening of April 17.

She has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink leggings, black and pink sneakers and a clear backpack in the area of the YMCA at 570 East McKinley Street at 3:55 p.m.

Police ask that anyone who has had contact with Ealderrama immediately call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or 911.

