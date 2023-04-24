x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Chambersburg Police seek help identifying person of interest in package theft

Police say this bicyclist might have information that could aid their investigation of a package theft on the 200 block of West Queen Street earlier this month.
Credit: Chambersburg Police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a bike rider who may be able to help their investigation of a package theft.

The alleged theft occurred at 4:23 p.m. on April 3 on the 200 block of West Queen Street in Chambersburg, the borough's police department said Monday.

Prior to the theft, a man riding a blue and silver bike was seen in the area, police said. While he has not yet been identified as a suspect, the man may have information relevant to the investigation, according to police.

If anyone has information about the bicyclist, they are asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Sisters found 3 years after mother allegedly kidnapped them

Before You Leave, Check This Out