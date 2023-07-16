x
Franklin County

Chambersburg police investigating overnight hit-and-run

The house, located on the 300 block of East Washington Street, was struck by a vehicle overnight on July 14.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is currently investigating an alleged hit-and-run into a home.

According to police reports, during the overnight hours from July 14 into July 15, a vehicle struck the side of a home in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

The vehicle is believed to be red or maroon in color, and will have damage to the front passenger side with pieces of the plastic hubcap missing from the tire, police stated.

If anyone sees the vehicles or has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131, or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

