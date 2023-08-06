x
Franklin County

Chambersburg Police investigating armed robbery attempt

The suspect, Angel Robles-Montero, allegedly attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
The Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV that Robles-Montero allegedly fled the scene in.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place on the 300 block of East King Street on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect, Angel Robles-Montero, had already fled the scene in a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
Angel Robles-Montero is currently wanted by police.

The victim was able to successfully wrestle the handgun away from Robles-Montero during the altercation, shortly before the assailant escaped.

Robles-Montero is wanted for Burglary, Reckless Endangerment and Assault. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

