Chambersburg Police investigating armed robbery attempt

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place on the 300 block of East King Street on Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect, Angel Robles-Montero, had already fled the scene in a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.
The victim was able to successfully wrestle the handgun away from Robles-Montero during the altercation, shortly before the assailant escaped.
Robles-Montero is wanted for Burglary, Reckless Endangerment and Assault. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.