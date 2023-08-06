Chambersburg Police investigating armed robbery attempt

The suspect, Angel Robles-Montero, allegedly attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place on the 300 block of East King Street on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect, Angel Robles-Montero, had already fled the scene in a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV.

The victim was able to successfully wrestle the handgun away from Robles-Montero during the altercation, shortly before the assailant escaped.