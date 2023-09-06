x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Franklin County

Chambersburg Police Department searching for missing, endangered woman

Police say Pauline Felton-Harrison, 79, is listed as a Missing Endangered Adult and may be headed towards Philadelphia.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
Pauline Felton-Harrison

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman who may be in danger.

Police say Pauline Felton-Harrison, 79, left a home on South Federal Street sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 5 and may be headed towards Philadelphia, possibly driving her car, which is pictured below. It is a 2020 blue Ford Fusion with PA registration 15996PD.

Credit: Chambersburg Police Department
Pauline Felton-Harrison's car

Felton-Harrison is described as an approximately 5-foot-2 woman who weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD at 717-263-1611 or submit a tip through Crimewatch

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Meet the author: Full interview with Kirstie Croga | FOX43 Book Club

Before You Leave, Check This Out