Chambersburg Police Department searching for missing, endangered woman

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman who may be in danger.

Police say Pauline Felton-Harrison, 79, left a home on South Federal Street sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 5 and may be headed towards Philadelphia, possibly driving her car, which is pictured below. It is a 2020 blue Ford Fusion with PA registration 15996PD.

Felton-Harrison is described as an approximately 5-foot-2 woman who weighs about 140 pounds.