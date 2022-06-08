Chambersburg Police officers to begin using Body-Worn Cameras this week

Officers will use the Body-Worn Cameras during their shifts while on calls for service or officer generated activities, the department said.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Borough Police Department on Wednesday announced the launch of its Body-Worn Camera Program.

Officers will use the Body-Worn Cameras during their shifts while on calls for service or officer generated activities, the department said.

The department purchased the cameras from Watch Guard Motorola through a grant, in collaboration with Franklin County government, which was awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The Chambersburg Police Department is the first agency in Franklin County to obtain and deploy Body-Worn Cameras.