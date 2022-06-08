x
Franklin County

Chambersburg Police officers to begin using Body-Worn Cameras this week

Officers will use the Body-Worn Cameras during their shifts while on calls for service or officer generated activities, the department said.
Credit: Chambersburg Police Department

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Borough Police Department on Wednesday announced the launch of its Body-Worn Camera Program.

Officers will use the Body-Worn Cameras during their shifts while on calls for service or officer generated activities, the department said. 

The department purchased the cameras from Watch Guard Motorola through a grant, in collaboration with Franklin County government, which was awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.  

The Chambersburg Police Department is the first agency in Franklin County to obtain and deploy Body-Worn Cameras.  

Chief Ron Camacho said in a statement he is pleased and optimistic that the use of this technology will further the department’s continued goal of transparency while also reinforcing the great work and effort of Chambersburg Police Officers.  

