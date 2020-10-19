Chambersburg man will serve 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking

Daquan Seabrook, 25, was sentenced in U.S. Middle District Court after pleading guilty to charges stemming from his October 2017 arrest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old Chambersburg man will serve up to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. Middle District Court.

Daquan Seabrook pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin in October 2017, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

He was sentenced by Chief United States District Court Judge John E. Jones III, who also ordered Seabrook to forfeit more than $15,000 in cash that was seized at the time of his arrest.

The case was investigated by the Franklin County Drug Task Force and the Harrisburg Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.