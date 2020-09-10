Chambersburg man indicted on federal child pornography charges

David Robinson, 31, allegedly produced images depicting the sexual abuse of a minor less than a year old and distributing them on the Internet.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A 31-year-old Chambersburg man has been indicted on child pornography charges by a federal grand jury this week in U.S. Middle District Court, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

David Paul Robinson is accused of producing images depicting the sexual abuse of a minor less than one year old, then distributing those images over the Internet, Freed said.

Federal law enforcement officers also searched the Robinson's home and located additional images and videos containing child pornography, Freed said.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daryl F. Bloom is prosecuting it, Freed said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.