FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Chambersburg man died after being struck by a car on Thursday night, police said.

Barry Spahr, 63, was walking across Molly Pitcher Highway (Route 16), in Greene Township by the U.S. Inn & Apartments when a car driving northbound struck him, according to state police.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m.