Chambersburg issues guidelines for use of parks and recreation facilities during 'yellow' phase

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Borough of Chambersburg announced this week that it has revised and reissued guidelines for use of the borough's parks and recreation facilities as the county enters the state's "yellow" phase of COVID-19 mitigation.

"The guidelines are constantly evolving as we obtain additional information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the US Centers for Disease Control," said borough manager Jeffrey Stonehill in a press release issued Tuesday. "We realize that every town has to interpret these guidelines for their own citizens and facilities. Our goal in Chambersburg is to encourage public recreation, as it is a healthy essential service, but to make decisions which reflect that we are still operating in a health crisis."

Stonehill added that the rules are guidelines that will be "strongly suggested" by borough employees, but added it is "not practical" for the borough to enforce them in every circumstance.

"This is a social compact," he said. "We need the people of the community to make smart decisions for themselves, their family and their community. Our goal has always been to keep the parks open and let folks enjoy the amenities that make Chambersburg a special place to live."

The borough issued a four-page table of guidelines that are published on Chambersburg's official website. The guidelines will also be added to an email from the Chambersburg Recreation Department with more details, Stonehill said.

"We anticipate things will continue to change over time, and we want citizens to stay engaged in the process as we develop recreational opportunities over the summer," Stonehill said.

Questions can be sent to the Recreation Department by email at chambersburgrec@chambersburgpa.gov or by calling 717-261-3275.

One big question that remains is the Chambersburg Aquatic Center, according to Stonehill. It appears that the guidelines will allow some use in the Yellow Phase and maybe an expanded use in the Green Phase, he said.

Stonehill indicated that the Town Council will meet on June 22 and he anticipates that they will provide final direction on the reopening of that facility.

"We anticipate announcements shortly about items such as the spraypads at the Aquatic Center and Mike Waters Memorial Park as well as programs such as our well-attended Red Cross swim lessons," added Stonehill.