Chambersburg couple charged with corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children

Julie Johnson, 51, and Tyler Kauffman, 35, are accused of taking photos of an 8-year-old boy's genitals and performing lurid acts in front of the child at a motel

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man and woman from Chambersburg have been charged with corruption of minors, sexual abuse of children, and unlawful contact with a minor following the investigation of an alleged incident that occurred in January at a Franklin County motel.

Julie Johnson, 58, and Tyler Kauffman, 35, are accused of taking photos of an 8-year-old boy's genitals and engaging in a sex act while the boy was staying with them in a room at Carson's Motel on Loudon Street.

Police say they were alerted by the boy's mother, who told them a friend provided her with a cell phone containing nude images of her son. The friend told her the cell phone had been left in the friend's apartment by Kauffman, and advised that the phone belonged to Johnson.

Johnson was contacted and brought to the Chambersburg Police Station for an interview, police say. She allegedly admitted she and Kauffman were staying at Carson's Motel with the boy, and that they used her cell phone to take images of the boy with his penis exposed, according to police.

Johnson also admitted she performed oral sex on Kauffman while the boy took photos, according to police.

A search of Johnson's phone uncovered images of the boy, a photo of a woman's breasts, and an image of Kauffman with his penis exposed, police say.

Police conducted a forensic interview with the 8-year-old boy on Jan. 23, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. The boy allegedly told police that while they were in the motel room, Johnson pulled up her dress and showed him "her thing," then pulled down the top of her dress and showed him her "boobs."

Johnson then pulled down the boy's pants and took a photo of him with his pants down, the boy told police.

Police say the child told them Johnson took photos of Kauffman with his penis exposed, then asked the boy to take a video of her performing oral sex on Kauffman, and that Kauffman asked the boy to take a photo of Johnson's breasts.