Chambersburg Area School District closed Tuesday; students asked not to log on to district accounts

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — All schools in the Chambersburg Area School District are closed today, Tuesday, Aug. 29, the district announced on its website.

The schools are closed due to an "ongoing service interruption," according to a pop-up on the district's site.

The blurb also urges students and staff to not log into school district accounts or access district issued computers, email or Sapphire.

Here is the full message from CASD officials:

The Chambersburg Area School District is having an ongoing service disruption and working with experts to understand the scope of our issues and provide direction to resolve our concerns. Therefore, all schools and offices are closed tomorrow, Tuesday, August 29th.