Chamberburg mayor: Businesses that re-open in defiance of Gov. Wolf's closure orders do so at their own risk

Mayor Walter Bietsch said Tuesday that local elected officials do not have the authority to permit non-waivered businesses to open while in the COVID-19 "red" phase

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Mayor Walter C. Bietsch on Tuesday issued a statement to the borough's business community regarding how his office and local law enforcement will handle businesses that re-open in defiance of stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Tom Wolf.

The statement appears below.

"This statement is to inform the Chambersburg business community about the nature of our handling of the Wolf Administration’s COVID-19 Disaster Declaration Order, pertaining to the recent movement to re-open non-waivered businesses in our community.

The current status of our community’s standing is that we are in the Governor’s “red” phase, which includes the original stay-at-home directive and non-waivered businesses remaining closed.

While the appropriateness of the “red” phase designation is subject to debate, local elected officials do not have the authority to independently permit non-waivered businesses to open during this “red” phase.

Non-waivered business owners/operators who choose to open, do so at their own peril, considering the possible negative impacts that they may experience from the Wolf Administration, for violating the business closure order.

I want to extend my deepest thanks to the business owners/operators in our borough for your cooperation during these trying times. Our mission will be the continued education of our local businesses as to the unchanged business closure order, issued by Governor Wolf.

When we make contact with non-waivered businesses that are not permitted to be open at this time, our approach will be that of educating and advising.

We want businesses to possess accurate information regarding the Wolf Administration orders and the consequences threatened by him.

We request that non-waivered businesses who have contact with Chambersburg police officers, maintain a level of civility, cooperation, and respect for these officers who are tasked with a difficult mission in these difficult times. Our officers will treat all with civility, respect, and will conduct themselves professionally.

Non-waivered businesses that have not received a copy of the Governor’s March 19th state-wide health emergency order will be provided with a copy, along with the Secretary of Pa. Department of Health’s order.

Business owners/operators will be informed of the possible revocation by the state, of any license under which they operate.