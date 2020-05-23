x
Police: Bicyclist killed after being struck in Franklin County

Esposito was riding his bike on Parkwood Drive when he was struck.
Credit: WPMT
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a Chambersburg man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Greene Township.

On May 21, 28-year-old Paolo Esposito was riding his bike north on Parkwood Drive. He was traveling on the shoulder of the lane as a Toyota Corolla approached behind him. 

Police say Esposito veered into the lane and was struck by the Corolla.

Esposito sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead the scene police say.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

